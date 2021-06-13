Jamestown Women Charged in Frewsburg Shoplifting Incident

Two women from Jamestown are facing charges after State Police responded to a shoplifting complaint in Frewsburg on Saturday. Troopers were called to the Dollar General on West Main Street just after 1:30 PM, with the suspects having already left the store, but they were located soon after. 43-year-old Sarah Johnson was taken into custody after troopers saw that she allegedly had the unpaid merchandise. Police also searched a purse belonging to 41-year-old Jessica Wolfgang for stolen items, and they located used tin foil and eight Tramadol pills which were not in their original container and for which she did not have a prescription. Johnson was charged with petit larceny, while Wolfgang was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substances by ultimate user's original container. Both women were issued appearance tickets for Carroll Town Court. Johnson was turned over to the Jamestown Police Department on an outstanding warrant.