Lakeside Alabama 4-H complex opens $8.4M addition
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) — A lakeside 4-H complex south of Birmingham has opened an $8.4 million expansion that makes it one of the largest conference centers in Alabama. Located on more than 260 acres on Lay Lake in Shelby County, the Alabama 4-H Center has added new kitchen space and dining areas, according to a news release. The Alabama 4-H Foundation and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System dedicated the expansion on Wednesday.www.moultonadvertiser.com