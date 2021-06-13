First Ward Common Council Candidates Address Issue of Marijuana Dispensaries
Should marijuana dispensaries be allowed to operate in the City of Dunkirk, or should the city choose to opt out? The two candidates in the Democratic primary for Dunkirk Common Council First Ward addressed the issue during WDOE's hour-long debate on Friday. Incumbent Don Williams says at this point, he does not see a reason why the city would opt out, but indicated that he would not entirely rule out the idea...chautauquatoday.com