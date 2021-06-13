Chautauqua County Recognizes Final Week of COVID-19 Heroes
Chautauqua County officials have announced six nominees for the 18th and final week of the county's COVID-19 Heroes program. This week's group includes the entire Chautauqua County COVID-19 Response Team. County Executive P.J. Wendel says the response team has met daily for most of the past year since the local state of emergency was declared on March 15, 2020, and continues to meet weekly as conditions continue to improve...chautauquatoday.com