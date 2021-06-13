Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salamanca, NY

Two Arrested in Salamanca Drug Bust

chautauquatoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Salamanca residents were taken into custody following a drug bust in the city on Tuesday. An investigation by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force with assistance from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office led to a search warrant being executed at a residence on Conrath Avenue at about 5:30 PM. During the search, task force agents found scales, packaging materials, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. 24-year-old Tahya Ingersoll was arrested on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released with appearance tickets, while 31-year-old Jesse Bartlett was arrested on a bench warrant and was held in the Cattaraugus County Jail.

chautauquatoday.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
Salamanca, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Salamanca, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Paraphernalia#Salamanca Drug Bust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.