Two Arrested in Salamanca Drug Bust

Two Salamanca residents were taken into custody following a drug bust in the city on Tuesday. An investigation by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force with assistance from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office led to a search warrant being executed at a residence on Conrath Avenue at about 5:30 PM. During the search, task force agents found scales, packaging materials, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. 24-year-old Tahya Ingersoll was arrested on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released with appearance tickets, while 31-year-old Jesse Bartlett was arrested on a bench warrant and was held in the Cattaraugus County Jail.