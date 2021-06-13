Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wildfires blaze in Siberia, Russian Far East

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian emergency workers fought wildfires burning Sunday on more than 550 square kilometers (212 square miles) of territory mostly in Siberia and the Far East. The state agency responsible for fighting forest fires, Avialesookhrana, said the largest blaze was in the far northeast’s Sakha Republic, where 34,000 hectares (74,000 acres) were on fire. The Irkutsk region in Siberia had fires encompassing about 20,000 hectares (49,500 acres), the agency said.

www.independent.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siberia#Forest Fires#Russian Far East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
Country
Russia
Related
Environmentfreenews.live

Flooding of the Russian Far East is predicted

Over the past two decades, climate change has triggered an increase in the risk of flooding of coastal areas by one and half times. According to the findings of an international team of scientists published in the journal Nature Communications, this increase is caused mainly by rising sea levels and the strength of storm surges. In the future, the duration of the sea’s exit beyond the coastal strip, including in the Far East, will increase by several tens of times. A summary of the study is reported in a press release on Phys.org.