Wildfires blaze in Siberia, Russian Far East

Over the past two decades, climate change has triggered an increase in the risk of flooding of coastal areas by one and half times. According to the findings of an international team of scientists published in the journal Nature Communications, this increase is caused mainly by rising sea levels and the strength of storm surges. In the future, the duration of the sea’s exit beyond the coastal strip, including in the Far East, will increase by several tens of times. A summary of the study is reported in a press release on Phys.org.