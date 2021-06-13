Cancel
UFC 263: Israel Adesanya defeats Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision

By Abhay Singh
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly anticipated rematch between current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori is all set to take place at the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori previously fought at UFC on FOX 29 back in 2018. In that fight, Adesanya defeated Vettori via a split decision. It was one of the toughest fights of Israel’s career and ‘The Italian Dream’ was able to take the ‘Last Stylebender’ to his absolute limits.

UFC 263 Fight Preview: Israel Adesanya – Marvin Vettori

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 263, we will see a rematch for the middleweight title. The undisputed champion Israel Adesanya (20-1) returns to the middleweight division to take on a familiar foe in Marvin Vettori (17-4-1). Back at UFC 259, Adesanya attempted to become a two-division world...
Israel Adesanya Plans To ‘Do God-Like S—t’ To Marvin Vettori At UFC 263

In the UFC 263 main event, Israel Adesanya will be having a rematch with Marvin Vettori. This time around, the champ plans to leave no doubts as to who the better fighter is. When Adesanya faced Vettori the first time, it was in the midst of his rapid ascension through the middleweight rankings. A win in this close, split decision of a fight would eventually lead to him capturing interim, followed by undisputed gold.
Robert Whittaker dubs Israel Adesanya’s UFC 263 performance as average, ‘Stylebender’ responds

Robert Whittaker dubbed UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s UFC 263 performance as average, and “The Last Stylebender” responded. Adesanya defeated rival Marvin Vettori in the pair’s rematch as last weekend’s UFC 263 pay-per-view event in Glendale, Arizona. Adesanya was able to utilize his superior striking and showed improvements in his grappling as was able to win a unanimous decision over the Italian. Vettori, of course, only got the title shot against Adesanya after Whittaker was forced to decline it due to the fight’s close proximity to his matchup against Kelvin Gastelum in April. With Whittaker unable to take the fight at that time, Vettori stepped up and got the title shot instead, only Adesanya was able to go in there and win handily.
Report - UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 pulls estimated 600,000 PPV buys worldwide

Things have to be going pretty well for the UFC in 2021 when a 600,000 buy PPV clocks in as just the 4th highest selling card of the year to date. That’s the number quoted in the Sports Business Journal, who estimate that the UFC 263 fight card headlined by a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori pulled in as much as 500,000 buys in the North American ESPN+ market alone—with an estimated 100,000 buys coming from overseas, international PPV markets.
UFC 263 salaries revealed with Israel Adesanya leading the way and Nate Diaz pocketing $250k

The UFC 263 salaries have been revealed with Israel Adesanya making the most amount of money. UFC 263 took place in Glendale, Arizona on June 12 and the Arizona Department of Gaming was able to reveal the payouts for the fighters to MMAJunkie. To no surprise, Adesanya, who defeated Marvin Vettori in the main event to defend his middleweight belt made the most money as he cashed $500,000. Vettori, meanwhile, made $350,000 which was the second-highest on the card.
Israel Adesanya cannot believe that Nate Diaz was openly consuming cannabis at the UFC 263 press conference before the battle with Leon Edwards. – MMA Sports

The event is taking place in Glendale, Arizona, where recreational marijuana use is legal and Diaz is making the most of it. Vice President of Health and Performance for Athletes UFC Arizona Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission Changes Marijuana Rules Used in UFCAccording to Jeff Nowitzki, an anti-doping program.
Fight Facts: UFC on ESPN 25

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and Octagon oddities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers.
Michael Bisping Remains Certain Darren Till Will Win UFC Title

Michael Bisping still has confidence in Darren Till’s ability to snag UFC gold. Till’s name was red hot leading to his September 2018 showdown with Tyron Woodley. At the time, Woodley was the UFC Welterweight Champion and Till had a ton of momentum. “The Gorilla” ended up being submitted by Woodley in the second round. While some chalked it up to too much, too soon for Till, he followed that up with a brutal knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs. Anderson Silva Highlights recap

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva highlights recap which was the co-main event on Saturday night. Chavez vs Silva was the bout before the main event with was Julio Cesar Chavez vs Hector Camacho Jr. Chavez Jr enters the fight as the favorite to beat Anderson Silva, aka the spider. Anderson Silva is known for his standup game. Will we see the former UFC superstar be able to put together a boxing gameplan to beat Chavez. Julio Cesar Chavez jr is been an overhyped disgrace to the sport of boxing. It is also worth mentioning that Chaves missed weight by four pounds for this matchup. For better or for worse, 46-year-old UFC legend Anderson Silva will return to the familiar platform of pay-per-view fighting on Saturday, only this time it will come in the sport of boxing.
Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov

Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX is a terrific way to wrap up the month before everyone resets and gets ready for Poirier-McGregor 3 in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena. Headlined by a crucial heavyweight showdown between Top 5 contenders Ciryl Gane...
Monster Energy's Marlon Vera Defeats Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 29

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Welcome to the team! Monster Energy congratulates newly signed MMA athlete Marlon Vera on his victory over Davey Grant in the main card fight at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday night. In the bantamweight bout at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada,...
Matchmaker Monday following UFC Vegas 29

UFC Vegas 29 resulted in the top of the featherweight division getting even more crowded. Chan Sung Jung, better known as “The Korean Zombie,” picked up a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in the main event and now he’s knocking on the door for a title fight along with several other contenders.
Dana White unsure what to do with 'unbelievable' Nate Diaz after UFC 263 loss

PHOENIX – Dana White had high praise for Nate Diaz after his UFC 263 loss, but doesn’t know what comes next. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) succumbed to defeat against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) on Saturday with a unanimous decision loss on the card, which took place at Gila River Arena and aired on pay-per-view. The fan-favorite said he felt he won “in the real world,” despite clearly losing four of five rounds on the scorecards.