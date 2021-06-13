UFC 263: Israel Adesanya defeats Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision
The highly anticipated rematch between current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori is all set to take place at the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori previously fought at UFC on FOX 29 back in 2018. In that fight, Adesanya defeated Vettori via a split decision. It was one of the toughest fights of Israel’s career and ‘The Italian Dream’ was able to take the ‘Last Stylebender’ to his absolute limits.www.mmaindia.com