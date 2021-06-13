UFC 263: Israel Adesanya defeats Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva highlights recap which was the co-main event on Saturday night. Chavez vs Silva was the bout before the main event with was Julio Cesar Chavez vs Hector Camacho Jr. Chavez Jr enters the fight as the favorite to beat Anderson Silva, aka the spider. Anderson Silva is known for his standup game. Will we see the former UFC superstar be able to put together a boxing gameplan to beat Chavez. Julio Cesar Chavez jr is been an overhyped disgrace to the sport of boxing. It is also worth mentioning that Chaves missed weight by four pounds for this matchup. For better or for worse, 46-year-old UFC legend Anderson Silva will return to the familiar platform of pay-per-view fighting on Saturday, only this time it will come in the sport of boxing.