WWF welcomes crucial Nature Compact by 2030 expected to be agreed at the G7 today
WWF welcomes the G7 leaders' commitment to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, the Nature Compact, which builds on the Leaders' Pledge for Nature endorsed by 89 world leaders. We urge these leaders to take concrete steps to translate it into actions including to achieve a nature positive economy, tackle deforestation and address the illegal wildlife trade. Resetting our destructive relationship with nature is essential to both reducing our vulnerability to pandemics and addressing the climate crisis.wwf.panda.org