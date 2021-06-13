Hairsprings: Origins, Progress, And (Dare I Say) Exciting Future – Reprise

Founded in 1995, The vintage watch company carries more than 2,000 Rolex watches and includes the world’s largest collection of same exhibits. Located in London’s historic Burlington Arcade, the luxury shopping enclave that has existed since 1819, this watchmaking hot spot is owned by the father and son team of John and David Silver. Written by the latter, Rolex Vintage: the largest collection in the world, stands as an unprecedented pictorial archive of pieces that passed through The Vintage Watch Company from 1995 to 2020. Given the travel restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, browsing this richly illustrated book is clearly the best thing to do to make the pilgrimage to the Silver temple of watchmaking. Filled with illustrations and photographs collected from Rolex archives, as well as photographs of watches specially commissioned by Bruce Mackie and Charlie Sawyer, Rolex Vintage is an encyclopedic and graciously written large format tabletop book that will delight Rolex owners, aficionados and anyone interested in this legendary watch brand. Chronicle of his pocket watches, from pre-WWI wristwatches to the very first Submariners, racy Daytonas and jewel-encrusted Crown collections, the images and text in this book feature Rolex in all its innovative excellence and timeless glory.