POTUS

New data shows border is essentially wide open, with 180k illegal immigrants apprehended in May alone

By Pat Droney
Law Enforcement Today
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SOUTHERN BORDER- No crisis here. Months after cackling Kamala was put “in charge” of the border crisis, things are getting much, much worse, according to The Federalist. New monthly data released this week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows that in May, 180,000 migrants (illegal aliens) were apprehended, a 20-year high. That number puts the U.S. on track to exceed 1.5 million border apprehensions by the end of the fiscal year in September.

Law Enforcement Today

Law Enforcement Today

We support those who hold the Thin Blue Line... in part because we ARE those who hold the Thin Blue Line. We are the largest law enforcement owned and operated media company in America. Law Enforcement Today (LET) is administered and owned by law enforcement officers. We embrace law enforcement personnel, sworn and unsworn, as well as retired LEOS and civilian supporters. LET uses the experience of the law enforcement community to meet the challenges ahead of us. We publish first-hand accounts of how officers have successfully faced adversity or practiced excellence in law enforcement. We share news about the topics that impact the law enforcement community - including not just the officers, but also their loved ones and supporters.

 https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/
The Associated Press

US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Asylum-seekers whose claims were dismissed or denied under a Trump administration policy that forced them to wait in Mexico for court hearings will be allowed to return for another chance at humanitarian protection, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said Tuesday in a move that could benefit tens of thousands of hopefuls.
POTUSNew York Post

DHS giving thousands of rejected asylum-seekers second chance to make case

The Biden administration will give thousands of migrants whose asylum claims were denied under the Trump administration’s now-scrapped “Remain in Mexico” policy another opportunity to seek sanctuary in the US, according to a new report Tuesday. The Associated Press, citing an anonymous Department of Homeland Security official, said that a...
POTUSThe Guardian

Migrants turned away at border under Biden face shocking abuse in Mexico

Nearly 3,300 migrants stranded in Mexico since January due to a US border policy have been kidnapped, raped, trafficked or assaulted, according to a new report by the campaigning group Human Rights First. The report documents cases of migrants and asylum seekers stuck in Mexico since Joe Biden took office...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

The Biden-Harris immigration policy is failing as intended

The Biden immigration policy is appalling on its face, but looks can be deceiving. Despite the record surge of illegal entries wracking the U.S. southern border states during President Biden‘s still-fresh tenure, apparent failure appears intentional. Americans shouldn’t fall for the ruse. Vice President Kamala Harris drew the short straw...
POTUSWashington Times

DHS will grant work permits to illegal immigrant victims

The Department of Homeland Security will speed up work permits for tens of thousands of illegal immigrants who claim they are victims of crime, the department announced Monday, saying the current wait, which can last up to five years, is too long to make people remain in economic limbo. More...
Immigrationamericanmilitarynews.com

Illegal immigrant apprehensions spike 674% in May compared to last year

Illegal immigrant apprehensions along the United States-Mexico border spiked 674 percent in May when compared to the same period last year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) statistics released Wednesday. CBP encountered 180,034 immigrants attempting to cross the border illegally in May, compared to just 23,237 in May...
Texas StateNew York Post

Texas Democrat slams Biden-Harris response to illegal immigration crisis

A House Democrat is blasting President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the havoc the illegal immigration crisis is causing in his Texas border district, slamming the administration for shying away from “uncomfortable” but effective policies. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) made his remarks during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning...