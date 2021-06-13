New data shows border is essentially wide open, with 180k illegal immigrants apprehended in May alone
SOUTHERN BORDER- No crisis here. Months after cackling Kamala was put “in charge” of the border crisis, things are getting much, much worse, according to The Federalist. New monthly data released this week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows that in May, 180,000 migrants (illegal aliens) were apprehended, a 20-year high. That number puts the U.S. on track to exceed 1.5 million border apprehensions by the end of the fiscal year in September.www.lawenforcementtoday.com