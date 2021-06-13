Cancel
Jacksonville, IL

Night beat: A first look at today's police news

By David C.L. Bauer
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article• A BB gun was used to shoot out a window of a car parked in the 800 block of Hardin Avenue between 8 and 8:33 p.m. Saturday. • Burley D. Templin, 63, of 413 W. College Ave., Apt. 1, was cited on a disorderly conduct charge at 6:26 p.m. Saturday after being accused of yelling obscenities and alarming people in the 400 block of West College Avenue. He was arrested on a charge of obstructing a peace officer after police said he continued to cause a disturbance after being told to stop, according to a police report.

