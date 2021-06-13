Cancel
NBA

Korkmaz Ready to Take on Bigger Role Amid Danny Green's Absence

By Kevin McCormick
All 76ers
All 76ers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13D9X7_0aT0pb0h00

The injury bug has left its mark all over the NBA this season. Teams continue to battle injuries as we get deeper into the playoffs. The Sixers already have enough injury concerns with Joel Embiid, and then tragedy struck early in Game 3 against the Hawks.

Just four minutes into the game, the Sixers lost one of their starters. Danny Green suffered an injury to his right calf and was unable to return. He appeared on the sidelines later in street clothes and a walking boot on his right leg.

With Green out, the Sixers needed someone to step up and fill his place. Shake Milton was the unlikely hero in Game 2, and on Friday, it was Furkan Korkmaz.

Korkmaz saw some early minutes when Green went down and made the most of them. In his first six minutes, he dropped 11 points, including a pair of makes from beyond the arc. This outburst led the charge for what ended up being a much-needed bounce-back performance from the Sixers' bench unit.

After the game, Korkmaz touched on stepping up when needed in Game 3. While there is still no update on the severity of Green's injury, he is prepared to fill in whatever way the team needs.

"Doesn't matter who is in or who is out. We just need to step up. I just need to step up. If I need to, I will do it. I'm ready. I hope we're going to get everybody healthy, but if he's out, I'm definitely ready to step up," said Korkmaz.

This second unit has done a tremendous job keeping themselves ready at all times, no matter how many minutes they're getting. Korkmaz stayed late after Game 2 to get extra shots up, knowing he will get another opportunity in this series.

With Green out for multiple weeks, Korkmaz is a top candidate to be inserted into the starting lineup. He has been an occasional starter this year and has had success running with that group.

Losing Green is a huge blow to the Sixers, but it is a great sign hearing players understand what is needed and embracing the "next man up" mentality.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

