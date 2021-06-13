2 employees — both women — among 3 people killed in ‘absolute tragic incident’ at plasma center

This story was updated at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Officials at the plasma donation center struck Saturday by a speeding vehicle are continuing to sort out the tragedy, and a spokeswoman confirmed Sunday that two of its employees were among the three people killed.

"It's an absolute tragic incident," said Vlasta Hakes, a spokeswoman for Grifols Plasma, which manages Biomat USA, the national network of plasma centers. "We're still trying to process it and are supporting our teams as much as we can."

Ms. Hakes said corporate leaders are headed to Pittsburgh to help manage the situation and added that “we are working to provide support to their families.”

She said grief counselors will be made available to workers at the center, which was closed on Sunday. She wasn’t sure when the center will reopen.

On Saturday around 11:30 a.m., a red Hyundai Sante Fe crashed into the Biomat building on Western Avenue in Manchester.

The two employees killed in crash were Parveena Begum Abdul, 55, of Clairton, and Laura Elaine Meneski, 35, of Pittsburgh, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

A third person also was killed. Public safety officials said that victim — who was identified late Sunday as Ronald K. Morgan, 50, of McKeesport — was inside the SUV. Maurice Matthews, a public safety spokesman, said Sunday it’s not yet clear whether Mr. Morgan was the driver.

A fourth person at the scene was taken to a trauma center in critical condition. That person’s current status is unknown.

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic incident at our Pittsburgh plasma donor center,” Grifols Plasma said in a statement Sunday. “The safety of our employees and donors is always our first priority. Two of our beloved employees lost their lives and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones. We are grateful to the first responders and our employees who acted quickly to prevent any additional injuries. Biomat USA is cooperating with the local authorities as the investigation continues.”

A witness estimated that the SUV was traveling at least 100 mph when it plowed into the building, causing a fire and a partial collapse to the structure.

Ms. Hakes said the two employees were women and medical specialists who are responsible for helping with donor screening, performing physicals for new and returning donors, and monitoring any changes to help ensure the health of the donors.

She said the families of the victims were notified by local Biomat workers. "I don't know what exactly was said, but I know those calls are clearly very difficult to make," Ms. Hakes said.

Anthony Conroy: aconroy@post-gazette.com.

First Published June 13, 2021, 3:08pm