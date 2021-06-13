Cancel
Presidential Election

Joe Biden Agrees U.S.-Russia Relations “At A Low Point,” Defends Decision To Forgo Joint Press Conference With Vladimir Putin

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joe Biden, offering a bit of a preview of their summit on Wednesday, said that he agreed with Vladimir Putin that U.S.-Russian relations were at a “low point.”. “I think he’s right that it is at a low point, and it depends on how he responds to acting consistent with international norms, which in many cases he has not,” said Biden, at his first overseas press conference in Cornwall, England, the site of the G7 meeting.

