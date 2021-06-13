Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Man With Alzheimer’s Proposes To Wife Again Because He Forgot They Were Married

By Emily Brown
Posted by 
UNILAD
UNILAD
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man with early onset Alzheimer’s surprised his wife by proposing to her after forgetting they had already been married for 12 years. Peter Marshall, from Connecticut, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a few years ago and as a result has no recollection of his first wedding to his wife, Lisa.

www.unilad.co.uk
UNILAD

UNILAD

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest News, Entertainment Stories And Viral Videos

 https://www.unilad.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Latin Times

WATCH: Elderly Man Marries Wife No. 37 In front Of 28 Wives And Huge Clan

Depending on the tradition, certain people could marry as much as they can. But for a man to be able to marry his 37th wife, such a tale would be rare and unusual. Making it even more mind-boggling is that the ceremony was witnessed by his 28 other wives as well as his 135 children and 126 grandchildren. The man, whose name was not divulged, has already gone through 36 other marriages. Only 28 are still alive and live with him.
Dallas, TXPosted by
InspireMore

‘Where is my wife?’: Woman comforts distraught stranger with Alzheimer’s, ‘kindness costs nothing’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The other day, I was out grocery shopping at my local supermarket around 6:30 p.m. when an older man turned a corner into the pasta aisle and put his hands on my shoulder. I jumped up. My first instinct was to get angry and ask him to please not touch me. Then I noticed something. The man was crying. He looked distraught and confused.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

James Brolin Admits He Fell in Love Again with Wife Barbra Streisand Ahead of 23rd Anniversary

“Westworld” star James Brolin recently got candid about his married life with filmmaker Barbra Streisand ahead of their two-decade wedding anniversary. James Brolin admits he fell in love again with his wife Barbra Streisand ahead of their 23rd anniversary. Brolin told Sheryl Underwood on his virtual appearance on “The Talk” that he and his beautiful spouse have fallen in love during this difficult time.
Books & Literaturemarketresearchtelecast.com

Meghan from Sussex reappears two weeks after being a mom: she does it to talk about her children’s book

In recent weeks, Meghan and Enrique do not stop starring in good news. Just three days after meeting his daughter for the first time, who they said was “It is more than we could imagine”, the one who was the protagonist of the series Suits debuted in children’s literature with his book The Bench (La Banca), a story in which the father-son bond is narrated from the eyes of a mother.
New York City, NYBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS: How PAUL STANLEY Came Up With KISS Band Name

In a new interview with WFSB's program "Better Connecticut", KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons was asked how the band came up with its name nearly five decades ago. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I couldn't drive in my early 20s — I didn't start driving till I was 34, 'cause in New York you just took cabs — and Paul [Stanley, KISS frontman] was driving myself in his beat-up Mustang or something. Myself and I think it may have been Peter [Criss, original KISS drummer] or maybe Ace [Frehley, original KISS guitarist] in the back of the car. And we were trying to think of a name. And I said why don't we call the band the word 'F', which you can't say on stage. And the first album could be called 'It', like 'F It'. The second record could be called 'You', [like] 'F You'. And the third record could be called 'Us', [like] 'F Us'. 'Yeah, kind of cool. How about that?' And we started laughing. And I don't know if he was half serious or not, but Paul said, 'Yeah, let's call ourselves KISS.' And we went, 'Woah, woah, woah, woah. What did you say?' And we just got it right away. Whatever happened happened naturally. There were no marketing companies. We didn't even know what that was. Kiss — yeah, everybody on earth knows what that is. It's universal — the kiss of death, the kiss of life, and all that stuff. And so it just felt right."
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

One Big Happy Family! Ben Affleck Celebrates Father’s Day With Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel

Ben Affleck put his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez on hold to celebrate Father's Day with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their son Samuel. On Sunday, June 20, the 49-year-old was snapped retrieving a reptile habitat box from the car as the Alias alum, 49, and Samuel looked on. (It’s unclear whether the new purchase was a gift for Affleck or for the 9-year-old!)
CelebritiesPeople

Will Reeve Remembers Late Dad Christopher Reeve on Father's Day: He 'Gave Me Everything'

Christopher Reeve's son Will Reeve celebrated Father's Day by writing a touching tribute to his later father. On Sunday, Will, an ABC News correspondent, reflected on his memory of his dad. Will was just 3 years old when his father, best known for playing Superman, was paralyzed in 1995, and was only 11 when Christopher died in 2004. Two years later, tragedy struck again when his mother Dana died of lung cancer at the young age of 44.