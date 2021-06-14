Cancel
Congress & Courts

Controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t believe in evolution

By Liam O'Dell
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has now said that she does not “believe in evolution ” - describing it as “so-called science” - in the latest in a bizarre string of statements from the Georgia representative.

Taylor Greene, who has already attracted criticism for harassing a Parkland shooting survivor and comparing the US’ mask mandate to the Holocaust , made the remarks in an interview with Steve Bannon , former chief strategist to ex-president Donald Trump.

In a question to the Republican , Bannon - former executive chair of the right-wing news site Breitbart News - asked: “You don’t buy the argument [that] they say that the gain-of-function is all because we’ve got to take these viruses and we’ve got to power them up to look for vaccines and to look for other solutions ... You don’t buy the logic of that, is that what you’re saying?”

Gain-of-function research concerns making a virus deadlier or more transmissible to help scientists come up with preventative measures such as vaccines.

Taylor Greene replied: “No, I don’t buy it because I don’t believe in evolution. I don’t believe in that type of so-called science. I don’t believe in evolution. I believe in God.”

Twitter users weren’t surprised to hear her make such remarks, though:

While she may not believe in evolution, Taylor Greene strongly believes in QAnon - the far-right conspiracy theory that ex-president Donald Trump is at war with Satan-worshipping paedophiles in America’s elite which has been widely debunked and unsubstantiated.

