Wizard With a Gun channels Ralph Bakshi, Toejam and Earl, Don't Starve

Galvanic Games' new nifty indie Wizard With a Gun is a stylish new sandbox survival game that channels some interesting source material.

Today Devolver Digital revealed a ton of interesting and weird indie games. Wizard With a Gun was one of them. The game is described as an online cooperative sandbox game with an emphasis on crafting and survival. The grid-based tilesets and strange wilderness instantly conjure up Don't Starve, and the entire map seems to be floating in the void, not unlike the old-school SEGA Genesis classic Toejam and Earl's weird planet explorations. Wizard With a Gun's biomes are also randomly generated, just like Toejam and Earl's maps.

The opening sequence of the reveal was totally reminiscent of Ralph Bakshi's older Wizards animated film, featuring a gritty and colorful visual style. The in-game art is also dark and brooding with stark shadows and lots of maroon tint.

Galvanic Games says Wizard With a Gun will have five-player co-op, and it's coming to Switch and PC sometime in 2022.

Check below for more info: