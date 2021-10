For the 75th anniversary of the NBA, media titans, along with current and former players, executives, coaches, and GMs voted on the top 75 players ever. Unsurprisingly, LA Clippers‘ superstar Kawhi Leonard made the list. A two-time NBA Champion who’s been an NBA Finals MVP in both conferences, and also gone to the All-Star Game five times definitely belongs on the list. However, seeing his name actually on there really puts in perspective the company he’s in, and the type of career the two-time Defensive Player of the Year truly has had.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO