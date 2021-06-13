Anvil Saga

If you like life simulations and RPGs, then check out the newest release from White Owls Inc. (director Hidetaka Suehiro aka SWERY). The Good Life throws you into rural Britain, where you encounter not one, but several mysteries. These mysteries include the town’s residents turning into cats and dogs at night, and later a baffling murder mystery which causes even more mysteries to rise to the surface. Amongst all this, you can get sidetracked into helping out the locals, exploring, gardening, cooking, and crafting. Step into the shoes of photojournalist Naomi Hayward and find out if The Good Life is really good.
