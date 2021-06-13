CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anvil Saga

 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleAnvil Saga is a management sim with RPG elements where you...

Sable Review: Rolling in the Dunes (PC)

From developer Shedworks, we have Sable, a charming and meditative experience that promises an immersive world to explore, quests and tasks to complete, puzzles to solve, and secrets to discover. It’s a title that doesn’t hold the player’s hand but simply allows them to discover things on their own. This...
Fallen Aces Preview: A Rising King

Developed by Trey Powell and Jason Bond and published by New Blood Interactive, Fallen Aces is an upcoming action game inspired by Noir crime stories and the First-Person Shooters of the 1990’s. Featuring hand drawn characters and comic book inspired cutscenes, the title will see you punching, kicking, shooting, and sneaking through the game’s three episodes as you try to defeat the criminals who plague Switchblade City. This current demo build however gives you a small but no less entertaining preview of what’s to come in the full title.
The Power and Impact of Super Smash Bros.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shows us the true power of video games, perhaps better than any other. However, creative games like Minecraft do it pretty well, too. They whisk us off into faraway worlds filled with grand adventures. Through storytelling, games can make us smile wide or break down in tears. They can inspire us, teach us, surprise us, and help us deal with real-life problems. However, perhaps the best thing of all is that they have the power to bring us together, something this world needs badly.
The Sundew Review: Futuristic Retro… Or Not (PC)

There have been a few recent Point & Click titles I’ve gotten into in the last few years. When it comes to classics like The Secret of Monkey Island and Sam & Max, my experience with the genre is fairly low. Most of what comes to mind are various playthroughs of games I’ve watched streamers try to figure out, and the old Carmen Sandiego games on PC (those count, right?). Otherwise, I’m rather green when it comes to games of these types, and it certainly showed with my time in The Sundew.
Astria Ascending Review: An RPG Not Quite Rising (Switch)

The wonderful world of JRPGs has delivered incredible experiences to gamers through the decades, and maintains its popularity to this day. Even when taking off nostalgia goggles, the gameplay of the genre holds up to be one of the most engaging and narratively successful in the games industry. Artisan Studios,...
KeenGamer Podcast Episode 91: Our Favorite Metroidvania’s

Welcome back to the KeenGamer podcast! We are excited to be back and talking about the glorious world of video games. In this week’s episode, Kyle is joined by Marc to discuss the games they have been playing recently. They then talk about the biggest news stories of the week and finally close out the show with a conversation about their favorite Metroidvania games.
Go Rogue Later in 2021 with ANVIL: Vault Breakers

Good news today for fans of frenetic co-op action with a hint of rogue-like and top down mechanics. Later this year Action Square is bringing us ANVIL: Vault Breakers. It has you play as one of several Breakers fighting against hordes of disgusting space monsters. Better yet, each character brings something unique to the table, with special skills at their disposal.
6 Metroidvania Games for People Who Hate Them

Usually, when I do these lists I’m talking about genres I’m not a fan of. Whether that’s Tactical games, Story games, or Roguelikes. However, this time I want to talk about a genre that I’m a huge fan of, Metroidvania. It’s got everything I enjoy about games. Exploration, collecting, interesting worlds, and tight controls. So with the recent release of Metroid Dread, I thought I’d throw together a list of some of the best Metroidvania games I’ve played and ones that newcomers to the genre should check out.
Fatal Frame Franchise Quiz: Testing Spirit

Right upon the release of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, this quiz will determine how much you know about the PlayStation classic. First released in December of 2001, the Fatal Frame franchise debuted to a lot of fanfare within the gaming community. Spanning multiple sequels and different settings, it’s renowned for being one of the most influential horror franchises in gaming. It features a unique premise of fighting spirits using a camera called the Camera Obscura, as well as other technological devices. Also noteworthy for its heavy use of female protagonists in each game, one cannot speak of horror game history—if not gaming history in general—without naming this franchise.
God of War Coming to PC in 2022

PlayStation and Sony Santa Monica have announced that God of War (2018) is coming to PC on January 14, 2022. The port will cost £39.99 and will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store. PC players will be able to enjoy the PlayStation fan-favourite in 4K and unlocked...
5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
Ranking the Black Ops Cold War Zombies Easter Eggs From Easiest To Hardest

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies has various Easter Eggs to complete, and this is their ranking from easiest to hardest. Over the course of the past year, five quests have been released in addition to the one at launch. This year has been a great opportunity for newcomers to attempt their first Easter Egg due to their relative easiness compared to past games. In general, the steps make more sense and you aren’t required to play with a team.
The Good Life Review: A Quirky RPG Adventure (PS4)

If you like life simulations and RPGs, then check out the newest release from White Owls Inc. (director Hidetaka Suehiro aka SWERY). The Good Life throws you into rural Britain, where you encounter not one, but several mysteries. These mysteries include the town’s residents turning into cats and dogs at night, and later a baffling murder mystery which causes even more mysteries to rise to the surface. Amongst all this, you can get sidetracked into helping out the locals, exploring, gardening, cooking, and crafting. Step into the shoes of photojournalist Naomi Hayward and find out if The Good Life is really good.
Pathologic 2 Review: Survival Horror at Its Most Challenging and Rewarding (PS4)

Perhaps Survival Horror at its most challenging and rewarding, but more importantly at its most immersive and poignant. Surviving the 12 days as a plague ravages a town is a challenge not all will manage, but suffering through offers a horror fiction story unlike any other. If you think Dark Souls was a challenge and are looking for something a bit different, Ice-Pick Lodge‘s Pathologic 2 is for you. And maybe after COVID, you want to try your hand at being a doctor searching for a cure.
Metroid Dread will be a very different chapter of the saga

And suddenly, you are dead. Dead, because Samus Aran is a woman, perhaps the first great protagonist in the videogame industry. The hunter that she has saved in a multitude of occasions, from Metroides, from Virus X, of the Phonzon ... it is nothing before an implacable machine that catches her without powers and misconception.
Bonito Days Review: Sit Back and Relax (Switch)

As nights get longer and Summer comes to an end, many of us are missing its warmth and stress-free feeling. Luckily, Studio Somewhere have come up with an excellent solution to our seasonal bereavement. Bonito Days is our answer. Focusing on creating a relaxing, sun filled environment for us to zip around in – our dog days are over. Lose yourself in levels upon levels of city pop inspired goodness, and celebrate with a little dance and a tune. This game is perfect for anyone looking to escape these rainy days and cold mornings.
The 5 Best Quick PC Games to Play While You Wait

Every multiplayer gamer has been there. Everyone is sat waiting in the lobby except one friend. They probably won’t be long enough to fit a full game in but currently, you’re just sitting on your hands. Here are 5 of the best quick games to open up in a new tab and play while you wait for the slowpoke to get in the game. The games listed are all small enough to run in another tab, quick enough that you can play a worthwhile amount in 5-10 minutes and most importantly, a lot of fun to play.
US players can register now for a chance to buy one of Sony's "limited" PS5 consoles next month

Sony will have "a limited amount of PS5 consoles available for customers in the US to purchase direct from PlayStation" next month. Though signing up at Sony Direct secures neither you a PS5 nor even a definite chance to buy one, it's nonetheless a lifeline for players who've been desperately trying to secure Sony's next-gen system but have yet to do so.
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
