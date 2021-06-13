Cancel
Video Games

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is Visually Out of This World

By COG Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Gameplay. Final Fantasy VII Remake was released last April and even though it seemed inevitable to see a huge announcement about some graphical upgrades, with the new generation of consoles out, fans went crazy in February when Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was officially announced. Though that might have something to do with the fact that it doesn’t just include some graphical upgrades on an already spectacular remake.

#Final Fantasy Vii Remake#Video Game#Final Fantasy Vii#Square Enix#Ff7r Episode Intermission
