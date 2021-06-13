Man arrested following fatal hit-and-run crash on Selmon Expressway
TAMPA, Fla. - Miguel Matias Usher, 26, of Seffner, has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday morning. According to troopers, Usher was traveling eastbound on the Selmon Expressway shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday morning when he switched lanes causing the front right of his pickup truck to collide with the rear left of another car. After the crash, both vehicles rotated to a final rest along the shoulder of the highway.www.fox13news.com