Wyoming State

Officials: Wyoming fire season could get bad in midsummer

Posted by 
North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 8 days ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials say fire season should be about average in the state until about midsummer, when things could begin to heat up. Most of the state is in drought, with extreme drought in south-central and northeastern Wyoming. Gov. Mark Gordon urged rural homeowners at a news...

