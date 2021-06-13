Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council Bluffs, IA

Restaurant hosts pride event in Council Bluffs

By KMTV Staff
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456zeG_0aT0lNhn00

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - Council Bluffs displayed their pride with a drag show on Saturday.

Caddy’s Kitchen and Cocktails shut down the 100 block of Broadway to celebrate Pride Month.

They took their monthly "Drag Me To Brunch" event they hold inside and brought it out with a few extra touches.

"It just showed their dedication and they want everyone to have fun,” said Shaye Wynn, director of operations for Caddy’s Kitchen and Cocktails. “I think one of the drags queens mentioned when they were younger they didn't have anything like this. It was just nice to see that we could bring that to these young kids, to the families. It was so nice to see everyone. It was like a family down here."

Wynn says they want to host more events like this in the future and not just during Pride Month

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Council Bluffs, IA
Society
Council Bluffs, IA
Lifestyle
City
Council Bluffs, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related