For Whitehouse's Elliot Tramer, journaling and birding have gone together since 1966

If I had to name one family that is most frequently misidentified or leaves most people mystified, it would have to be the meshweavers in the family Dictynidae. I have seen them identified as Linyphiidae, Araneidae, Gnaphosidae, Theridiidae and many of the other families. Most of the IDs that I offer are left at the family level because this is one of the trickiest families to identify to species. Many of the species are similar in appearance and require microscopic examination to see the distinguishing characteristics. Even then, their diminutive size makes them difficult to dissect and after dissection I have been left scratching my head on more than a few. Ralph Chamberlin and Willis Gertsch (one-time U of M Professor) wrote their seminal work on identifying members of this family back in 1958, making the most reliable literature over 60 years old. If I had another lifetime, maybe I'd work on an update.