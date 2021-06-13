For Whitehouse's Elliot Tramer, journaling and birding have gone together since 1966

I am extremely afraid of bees and wasps, so I was not very happy to see a Common Eastern Bumble Bee on May 26th. I was scared to get too close so I observed the bee from a safe distance and relied on zooming to get good pictures of it. The bee was busy with the flower that it had landed on, thankfully. The scientific name for this bee is Bombus impatiens. It is a member of Kingdom Animalia (Animals), Phylum Arthropoda (Arthropods), Subphylum Hexapoda (Hexapods), Class Insecta (Insects), Subclass Pterygota (Winged and Once Winged Insects), Order Hymenoptera (Ants, Bees, Wasps, and Sawflies), Suborder Apocrita (Narrow-waisted Wasps, Ants, and Bees), Infraorder Aculeata (Ants, Bees, and Stinging Wasps), Superfamily Apoidea (Bees and Apoid Wasps), Epifamily Anthophilia (Bees), Family Apidae (Honey Bees, Bumble Bees, and Allies), Subfamily Apinae (Apine Bees), Tribe Bombini, Genus Bombus (Bumble Bees) and Subgenus Pyrobombus. One of my greatest fears is getting stung by a bee, so I hope I do not encounter more in the future.