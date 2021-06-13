Featured This Week Comics, Graphic Novels, & Toys for 6/16

ESTIMATE: $300.00-$450.00. New Avengers #6 by Marvel Comics. A piece of comic book history, this limited edition, from original art by David Finch, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Spider Woman, Sentry, Luke Cage and Wolverine. In 2003, Finch came to Marvel Comics for a year-long arc on Ultimate X-Men, after which he began work on The Avengers and thereafter The New Avengers. He has also worked on such titles as Captain America, Spider-Man and the Hulk. "New Avengers #6" is a limited edition numbered giclee on stretched canvas by DAvid Finch presented by Marvel Comics. This piece comes gallery wrapped. Includes Certificate of Authenticity! Measures approx. 18" x 27" (image); 1.5" (depth). This item requires special handling and may have a longer than usual turnaround.