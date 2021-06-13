Cancel
Featured This Week Comics, Graphic Novels, & Toys for 6/16

previewsworld.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week PREVIEWSworld calls attention to those comics, graphic novels, and toys which stand out from all the rest. These titles from Premier Vendors and independent publishers should be at the top of your list, and can be found at your local comic shop on June 16th!. See all the...

previewsworld.com
New York City, NYasianmoviepulse.com

JY Announces Release Date For Big Hero 6: The Series Graphic Novel

NEW YORK, NY (6/7/21) – Today JY, the Yen Press kids’ imprint responsible for celebrated works such as Svetlana Chmakova’s Awkward and Disney’s W.I.T.C.H. and Wizards of Mickey, announced an August 2021 release of a graphic novel based on Big Hero 6: The Series, the animated show. Big Hero 6:...
Comicsfandompost.com

Top 20 Superheroes Graphic Novels For May 2021 Revealed

As we get further into the month, the folks at ICv2 have a more baseline look at what went down in the month of May 2021 when it came to graphic novels. For this month, there’s a good bit of variety thrown into the mix as DC and Batman books dominate – just not quite as much as usual. It’s no surprise to see the usual things here with what’s selling well, including the new The Batman Who Laughs hardcover. This month has DC dominating with seventeen titles, thirteen of which are Batman or Batman-related books in a big way.
Comicsx-menfilms.com

Marvel Comics’ X-MEN titles releasing this week (June 16).

Marvel Comics released four new X-MEN universe comic book titles this week! They include:. Planet-Size X-Men #1 from writer Gerry Duggan, penciler and cover artist Pepe Larraz. New Mutants #19 from writer Vita Ayala, penciler Alex Lins, and cover artist Martin Simmonds. Heroes Reborn: Weapon X & Final Flight #1...
ComicsNYS Music

Z2 Comics Announces Anthrax-inspired Graphic Novel “Among the Living”

Z2 Comics announced that the graphic novel, Among the Living which was inspired by Anthrax, and the titans of thrash metal’s landmark 1987 album of the same name, to be released in stores on July 6. In an effort to support the comic book specialty market, which had been hardest hit by the COVID-19 health crisis of the past year, Anthrax and Z2 shipped a surprise limited number of copies early that stores could make available for sale this week.
Comicsboundingintocomics.com

Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, And Manga Vanquish DC Comics And Marvel Comics In Top Adult Graphic Novels Sales In May

NPD BookScan has released their May charts and it shows another clear victory for manga over western comic book publishers like DC Comics and Marvel Comics. ICv2 published the charts and they report “for the second month in a row, it’s all manga in the Top 20 Adult Graphic novels in the book channel, based on NPD BookScan data for May 2021 (5/2/21 – 5/29/21).”
Books & Literaturesideshow.com

King of the Hill: A Look Into The Joe Hill’s Novels, Comics, and Stories

If it’s true that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, well, in Joe Hill’s case, it’s probably a demented apple. As the son of the legendary horror scribe Stephen King, Hill has established himself in his own right as a formidable horror writer through both graphic novels and traditional novels despite the fact that he has some huge clown shoes to fill.
EntertainmentPosted by
MinnPost

A play becomes a graphic novel; Broadway @ the Ordway returns

Graphic novels have been adapted for TV series (“Watchmen”), movies (“Persepolis”) and theater (“Fun Home”). It’s rare to go the other way, from TV, movie or musical/play to graphic novel. But why? Especially for plays. Reading a graphic novel is tons more fun and interesting than reading a script. That’s...
Comicsnerdly.co.uk

Comic Concierge: Graphic Thoughts #11 – Manga Mania

Welcome Dan, aka Comic Concierge, back to Nerdly with his new YouTube channel dedicated to all things comics. From weekly new releases to graphic novels. Comics are for everyone but the key is finding the right one. Comic Concierge is here to help with that journey, with a range of videos discussing everything from weekly pick-ups, dollar-bin dives, comic book theory, analysis and more!
Comicsbagogames.com

TRESE Graphic Novel Sells Out Ahead of Anime Series Debut

ABLAZE recently announced that Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo’s TRESE Volume 1: Murder on Balete Drive TP has sold out at Diamond and has gone back to press for a second printing. The series has not only found love with readers but also critical praise With Trese Volume 1’s second printing, and TRESE Volume 2: Unreported Murders hitting shelves soon, fans will have enough to get caught up on the supernatural mysteries steeped heavily in Filipino mythology.
ComicsThe Beat

TEEN TITANS GO! / DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: EXCHANGE STUDENTS crossover graphic novel revealed

Last Memorial Day weekend, the Teen Titans GO! and DC Super Hero Girls “Space House” one-hour crossover special aired on Cartoon Network. It looks like that won’t be the last multiversal crossover between the franchises, as a new listing on the Penguin Random House website has revealed Teen Titans Go! / DC Super Hero Girls: Exchange Students crossover original graphic novel coming in December.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Sara Amini & Shadia Amin Sell 3 Mixed Graphic Novels To Scholastic

Mixed Up, Mixed Bag, and Mixed & Matched, are three debut middle grade graphic novels by Sara Amini and Shadia Amin. Set in the 9/11 era, the semi-autobiographical stories follow Amini's humorous yet humiliating middle school years in Alief, a Houston suburb that—despite having one of the most diverse school districts in the country—didn't have one person exactly like Sara: first-generation Iranian and Colombian, living in a hybrid household where Navidad and Norooz are celebrated, empanadas and kabobs are eaten, and Farglish (English, Spanish, and Farsi) is spoken. Mixed Up, Mixed Bag, and Mixed & Matched were bought by Megan Peace at Scholastic/Graphix and Mixed Up is tentatively slated for the autumn of 2024.
Books & Literaturefauquierlibrary.org

What to Read This Summer: Graphic Novels

Hey teens, Monday means the start of another week of Tails and Tales, the summer reading program. Remember to turn in your week 1 game card for a chance to win a great end-of-summer prize. And while your here, pick up a new game card and get busy reading, reading, reading! There are lots of things to read and do to complete each game card. This week, going for a walk, checking out a movie marathon DVD set or reading a graphic novel are just a few of this week’s activities. If you need a little inspiration, check out this list of fiction and non-fiction graphic novels, all available at your local Fauquier Public Library, place a hold, then pick it up curbside.
Comicsi-bidder.com

New Avengers #6 by Marvel Comics

ESTIMATE: $300.00-$450.00. New Avengers #6 by Marvel Comics. A piece of comic book history, this limited edition, from original art by David Finch, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Spider Woman, Sentry, Luke Cage and Wolverine. In 2003, Finch came to Marvel Comics for a year-long arc on Ultimate X-Men, after which he began work on The Avengers and thereafter The New Avengers. He has also worked on such titles as Captain America, Spider-Man and the Hulk. "New Avengers #6" is a limited edition numbered giclee on stretched canvas by DAvid Finch presented by Marvel Comics. This piece comes gallery wrapped. Includes Certificate of Authenticity! Measures approx. 18" x 27" (image); 1.5" (depth). This item requires special handling and may have a longer than usual turnaround.
Books & Literaturelbyr.com

Graphic Novels to Get Your Child into Nonfiction

When I was a kid, the only non-fiction books I read tended to be when I was assigned a biography project and I would find a very dry, analytical book from the library that was often somewhat outdated. Now I know the error of my ways and love non-fiction, but at the time, my kid brain figured I’d keep non-fiction reading to textbooks. It wasn’t until college I discovered non-fiction graphic novels. The work came to life in vivid drawings, across a variety of art styles, and brought a brand-new energy to these true stories. It’s a great way for kids to learn about history, or memoirs, or even science in an accessible, colorful format. Here’s a list of some of our recent favorites.
Comicsdailycartoonist.com

King Features and Comics Kingdom News

In what we can only hope will be an annual event Sarah Rose joins dad John for a special Father’s Day week with the return of Li’l Sparky to Barney Google and Snuffy Smith. Cartoonist John Rose breaks the news:. I am pleased to announce that Li’l Sparky returns again...
TV SeriesGizmodo

Ms. Marvel Comic Miniseries to Hit Shelves This September

Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, is the hero we need right now! It’s exciting to see her a part of the MCU with the new Disney+ show, but don’t forget the comics because a new series of books is upon us. Samira Ahmed, who is writing for Marvel Comics on...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE BOOM! Preview: Eve #3

Who can you trust when you’ve always been alone? Eve finally reaches dry land, but soon discovers she has company. When she encounters a mysterious group of children, she will have to grapple with the fact that not everything Wexler has told her is true. And if that’s the case, what else about her reality is a lie?
EconomyInside Pulse

DC Comics & September 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: Milestone MASSIVE Compendium Gets Advance October 2021 Solicitations Spoilers!

DC Comics and September 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. Milestone MASSIVE Compendium Gets Advance October 2021 Solicitations Spoilers!. Solicitation and cover follows. The iconic Milestone line returns with the debut arcs of your favorite comics from the 1990s! This brilliant compendium edition features tales from Dwayne McDuffie, Ivan Velez Jr., John Rozum, and Robert L. Washington III, with stunning art from Denys Cowan, M.D. Bright, and more!