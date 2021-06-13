Featured This Week Comics, Graphic Novels, & Toys for 6/16

As we get further into the month, the folks at ICv2 have a more baseline look at what went down in the month of May 2021 when it came to graphic novels. For this month, there’s a good bit of variety thrown into the mix as DC and Batman books dominate – just not quite as much as usual. It’s no surprise to see the usual things here with what’s selling well, including the new The Batman Who Laughs hardcover. This month has DC dominating with seventeen titles, thirteen of which are Batman or Batman-related books in a big way.