Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Caliper Color Options

This GNX sold for $200k in 2019, now it's set to cross the auction block again. The GNX that cracked headlines in 2019 was sold by Ralph’s Buick in Mena, Arkansas in 1987 where it then went on to sit on display in a Texas showroom, and never driven. After sitting on display, and fending off any kind of driving time, unfavorable conditions, and keeping that clock low, the person who sold recently it had bought it in 2002 from the dealer’s showroom. From there, he moved it into a climate controlled showroom for storage. So in essence, this is likely the closest any of us will get to seeing a ‘brand new’ GNX, in 2021 - and that was worth an astonishing $200,000 to one bidder. Now that same car is going back to auction, but in the insane used car landscape that is 2021.