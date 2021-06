Like many cities across the country, “now hiring” signs line the roads of Conroe and Montgomery with some offering incentives such as referral bonuses. Phil’s Roadhouse in Montgomery needs more dishwashers, cooks, servers, cashiers and kitchen staff, owner Marisa Philipello said. Since the pandemic broke in Texas in March 2020, employees have been stretched so thin the diner had to close on Wednesdays for the first time.