Scotland Yard taskforce chief fears violence will rise as lockdown lifted

A man has been arrested after falling from the window of a fourth-floor hotel room in west London as fans partied after Friday night’s England v Scotland Euro 2020 clash, the Metropolitan Police said.Police were called to reports of a man throwing items from the window of a hotel in Lancaster Gate at around 9.40pm.Officers arrived at the scene and detained a 27-year-old man after he fell from the window. He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening. The man was later arrested on suspicion of affray.“We believe his fall was broken by structures at a lower level,” the Met said in a statement.“Two officers were injured detaining the man and a Taser was discharged. “He was not seriously injured and will soon be discharged from hospital to be taken into police custody.”