Scotland Yard taskforce chief fears violence will rise as lockdown lifted
The head of Scotland Yard’s violent crime taskforce has said he fears the easing of lockdown will lead to a rise in violence. DCS Lee Hill told the Guardian: “As we start to come out of lockdown, we do anticipate there will be an increase in violence. There are a number of reasons, such as pent-up aggression. Where young people have been cooped up together, and as restrictions lift, people are more mobile.”www.theguardian.com