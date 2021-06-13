How to Watch the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase

E3 2021 is officially fully operational as today, June 13th, marks the second day of the four-day event. While there is certainly plenty going on at E3 this year, today holds the first potentially massive presentation thanks to playing host to the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. While we know exactly when to tune in, the specifics of what the two will actually show remain a mystery. Even so, there are some likely participants and some unlikely ones based on what's been said and reports and rumors circling the event.