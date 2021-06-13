Cancel
S.Africa pulls two million doses of J&J vaccine

By AFP
macaubusiness.com
 8 days ago

South Africa, which is struggling to roll out its inoculation programme as it enters a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, said Sunday it will pull two million of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following contamination concerns at one of the US drugmaker’s sites. On Friday, the US...

www.macaubusiness.com
Cyril Ramaphosa
#J J#J J#The Johnson Johnson#Anglo#Pfizer#The Us Fda#African
