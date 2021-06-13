Cancel
2021 Palmetto Championship live coverage: How to watch the final round at Congaree

By James Colgan
Golf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve reached the final round of play at the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, here’s everything you need to know to watch the action on Sunday. The first-ever Palmetto Championship has served not only as a stopgap PGA Tour venue while the border to Canada (and the RBC Canadian Open) remains closed, but also as an excuse to showcase one of the great new courses in the United States. Congaree, whose lineage can be traced back to a group of wealthy, golf-loving benefactors, has proven its worth as one of the great new tests in the United States.

