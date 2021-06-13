E3 2021: Multiplayer extreme sports playground Riders Republic unveils September 2 release date

Back in August, Ubisoft hosted a beta for their upcoming multiplayer extreme sports title that eventually went open on all platforms. As Riders Republic nears its launch later this month, the French publisher is looking to offer another opportunity for fans to get their hands on the title, although this trial will be significantly more limited. In addition to only being available for 24 hours starting on October 12 at 12 AM PT, this free trial will only be offered to PC players via the Uplay app. Players who fit into these requirements can preload the trial now, and will gain access to all five of the game’s careers and all four of its multiplayer modes, including Mass Race, Versus Mode, Tricks Battle and Free for All.

