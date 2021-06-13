Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Lebanon currency drops to new low as financial meltdown deepens

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osqqv_0aT0inHW00
A money exchange vendor counts Lebanese pound banknotes at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanon’s currency crashed past a milestone on Sunday reaching a new low against the dollar, as the country’s financial meltdown and political deadlock linger.

Market dealers said the Lebanese pound was trading at around 15,150 to the dollar, losing around 90% of what it was worth in late 2019, when Lebanon's economic and financial crisis erupted.

Lebanon is in the throes of a deep economic meltdown that is threatening its stability. The World Bank has called it one of the deepest depressions of modern history.

The last time the pound hit a low of 15,000 in March protesters took to the streets across Lebanon for over a week, blocking roads by burning tyres. read more

Foreign reserves, used to fund a subsidy programme for basic goods including fuel, medicine and wheat, are running out and shortages have been worsening across the board in recent weeks.

Some hospitals are ruling out elective procedures and only performing emergency surgeries to ration what is left of medical supplies. Most pharmacies staged a two day strike this week as medications run out and hours long car queues for gasoline have frustrated motorists causing squabbles.

The financial collapse is taking place against a backdrop of fractious politicians bickering over cabinet formation.

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri has been at loggerheads with President Michel Aoun over naming ministers since his designation in October. The former government has continued in a caretaker capacity after having resigned in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast.

Depositors, locked out of their dollar accounts since last year, have been promised some access starting July, with each customer getting $400 in cash and an equivalent in Lebanese pounds at a rate close to market value.

But the International Monetary Fund on Thursday criticised Lebanon's proposal for dollar deposit withdrawals and a capital control law yet to be approved by parliament saying both measures would only be meaningful as part of broader reforms.

(This story corrects spelling of names Saad al-Hariri and Michel Aoun in eighth paragraph)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Lebanese#The World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Markets
News Break
Middle East
News Break
World Bank
Related
Middle East101 WIXX

As Lebanon battles crisis, coastal city Batroun thrives on local tourism

BATROUN, Lebanon (Reuters) – While businesses across Lebanon are fighting to survive a monumental economic meltdown, the coastal city of Batroun is thriving as a tourist destination for Lebanese whose summer plans have been scuppered by the crisis and the pandemic. Crowds stroll along Batroun’s streets and visit its historical...
Middle Eastomahanews.net

World Bank urges educational reforms in Lebanon to benefit children

BEIRUT, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The World Bank released on Monday a report calling on the Lebanese authorities to quickly reform the education sector and increase investment for better children's education. Dubbed Foundations for Building Forward Better: An Education Reform Path for Lebanon, the report said "change can be brought...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies look to Powell after hawkish remarks rattled markets

* EM shares index extends losses to day 6, EM FX at one-month low. * Fed Chair Powell’s testimony to Congress on deck. June 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market assets rose briefly but then extended losses for a sixth day in a row on Tuesday as investors looked to more monetary policy hints from the United States, while Belarusian government bonds and the currency stabilized after steep losses.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

London stocks gain on energy boost, hopes of record-low interest rates

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 22 (Reuters) - British shares rose on Tuesday as investors hoped that the central bank will keep interest rates at record lows despite a recent rise in inflation, while heavyweight energy shares tracked a jump in oil prices.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Baht, Philippine peso extend falls, see stocks surge

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 * Peso notches sixth straight day of losses * S&P BSE Sensex hits 53,000 level for the first time * Investors await speech from Fed chief Jerome Powell By Harish Sridharan June 22 (Reuters) - The Thai baht approached nine-month lows on Tuesday and the Philippine peso notched its sixth straight session of losses, weighed down by the U.S. Fed's recent hawkish turn, though equity markets across Asia got a lift from Wall Street's robust close. The baht fell to the lowest since Sept. 30, 2020, while the peso stood just off 2-1/2-month lows, having lost 2.2% so far this month. Like other emerging assets, both have come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it could raise interest rates in 2023. Thailand is also pressured by COVID-19 curbs, which have contained the country's coronavirus outbreaks but hit revenue from its key tourism sector. "There is some hope that perhaps tourism can come back in the fourth quarter this year if there is progress in vaccine rollouts. But as of now, that is still only a hope," said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore. The Bank of Thailand is likely to cut its economic growth outlook at its policy meeting on Wednesday, while keeping interest rates at a record low.. Philippines too is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Thursday for a fifth straight policy meeting, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. A resurgence in COVID-19 infections in parts of the Philippines underlines a need to ensure policy support for the economy and Moh Siong noted the peso, down 1.4% versus the dollar year-to-date, had weakened less than the baht which lost about 5.4%. "The central bank will continue to try to ensure that the peso stays competitive," Moh Siong added. However, Thai shares eyed their best session in nearly two weeks, while the Philippine and South Korean bourses rose 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively. Indonesian stocks, which skidded 1.5% last week, snapped a four-day losing streak and jumped nearly 1.8% even as the country's total coronavirus cases passed the two million mark. In India, a record daily surge in COVID-19 vaccinations powered the stock index past the 53,000 level for the first time ever, while the blue-chip Nifty 50 hovered close to its all-time high. Investors now await testimony from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. HIGHLIGHTS ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index include Binakarya Jaya Abadi Tbk PT, up 34.67% ** Top gainer on the Thailand's SETI was Copperwired PCL, up 8.65% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.7 basis points at 6.63%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0641 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.10 -6.49 3.1 5.25 China.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper rises on weaker dollar ahead of Fed chair's testimony

HANOI, June 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Tuesday, as the dollar paused for a breather ahead of highly-anticipated testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies. The dollar has gained sharply since the Fed last week flagged sooner-than-expected interest...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Beijing doubles down on rooting out crypto in China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it had urged some banks and payment firms to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading, in the latest move by Chinese authorities to stem the use of digital coins. The People’s Bank of China’s statement sent bitcoin tumbling to a two-week...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks rebound ahead of Fed chair's testimony

SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday, as investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s upbeat view on the U.S. economy, while eyeing the debate among the central bank officials around an earlier-than-expected tapering in its emergency support measures. **...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Borrell: EU aid conditional to reforms in Lebanon

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday that providing aid to Lebanon is conditional on carrying out economic reforms. “The crisis that Lebanon is going through is local and internal,” Borrell told reporters following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in the capital Beirut. The European official,...
Economygreekherald.com

Roundup: China, Turkey to boost trade volume in local currency

ANKARA, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Turkey have demonstrated their determination to deepen their trade cooperation by signing a new swap agreement, experts have said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul on June 13 that his country had signed a new 3.6-billion-U.S.-dollar swap agreement with China, increasing the limit on their existing currency arrangement to 6 billion dollars.
Middle Eastexpressnews.com

EU threatens Lebanese politicians with sanctions over crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief Saturday berated Lebanese politicians for delays in forming a new Cabinet, warning the union could impose sanctions on those behind the political stalemate in the crisis-hit country. Josep Borrell made his comments at the presidential palace near the capital Beirut after...
Middle Eastmacaubusiness.com

EU senior official warns of sanctions over delay in Lebanon’s cabinet formation

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned on Saturday that the EU could impose sanctions on the Lebanese politicians who stand behind the political stalemate in Lebanon, a statement by Lebanon’s presidency reported. Borrell’s comments came following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun to discuss obstacles hindering...
Marketssamachar-news.com

India’s forex reserves rise by over $3 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $3.074 billion during the week ended June 11. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to $608.081 billion from $605.008 billion reported for the week ended June 4. India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold...
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close lower as financials drop, firm yen weighs

TOKYO, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields falling overnight weighed on financial issues, while the yen's strength against the U.S. dollar sent exporters lower. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 54.25 points, or 0.19 percent, from Thursday to close the day at...
Businessatlanticcitynews.net

Lebanon currency crisis among worst ever, says World Bank

BEIRUT, Lebanon: The embattled Lebanese pound has sunk to a new low of 15,300 against the US dollar in the black market, amid continued political uncertainty in the country and a deepening economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Though officially still valued at 1,515 against the dollar, the Lebanese...