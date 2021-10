A while back, I saw a thread on Reddit about how most MMO players pick humans, and questions like this always startle me because I remember when it wasn’t a given. For example, when EverQuest launched, it was freakin’ elves all the way down. OK, probably not really, but I distinctly remember that humans, especially for some popular classes, were relatively uncommon compared to their wood elf, high elf, dark elf, and half elf counterparts. Later MMOs changed that; there were certainly more humans than other species in Star Wars Galaxies, and if you wanted to really stand out, you played literally anything else. (Which is probably why I ended up with a zillion Ithorians.)

