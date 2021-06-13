Nazarian, Oakes battle for Republican and Conservative lines in county judge race

OSWEGO — The next Oswego County Court judge could be decided later this month by the Republican and Conservative party primaries with no Democratic challenger in the race. Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes and Schroeppel Town Judge Armen Nazarian are squaring off in both the Republican and Conservative primaries, with both candidates touting themselves as fair and honest adjudicators who would uphold the law in a way that best serves the community and public safety. Nazarian, a Shroeppel Town Judge for nearly a decade, and Oakes, the county’s district attorney for a decade and a local prosecutor for 20 years, both have extensive judicial backgrounds and are seeking a 10-year term in Oswego County Court.