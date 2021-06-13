NFSMW Joe Vega Inspired Livery for Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 LibertyWalk 1.0

TechArt’s latest take on the Porsche 911 Turbo S Comes in the form of the 800 Horsepower GT Street R. It was only a matter of time before TechArt get their hands on the Porsche 992 Turbo S. The 911 Turbo has been known to wipe the floor with much more expensive cars and now, Turbo S owners will have the opportunity to order the TechArt package, which turns the 911 Turbo S into the GT Street R. As always, the good people at TechArt have touched both the aesthetics and the performance of the car and, as expected, the results are epic.