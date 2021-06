I'm back once again with a game review, though this time the game has reached its release build, having left its early access phase. Edge of Eternity is a JRPG from Dear Villagers and Midgar Studio, a small indie developer in France that has a passion for old-school JRPGs. I am not completely certain, but I do believe this is my first experience with a 3D JRPG, and my experience with 2D ones is limited. I am familiar with some of core concepts to the genre though, and so have not entered this blind. There was still some nuance I had to learn, but if that is part of the genre or this specific example, I cannot say.