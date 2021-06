The time of year has come when college football teams, including the Texas A&M Football team, begin to get a good idea of what their outlook will be for the upcoming season. Around this time of year, fans can get a glimpse toward their future with the release of Athlon Sports’ SEC predictions for the upcoming season. While Aggie fans haven’t had an excess to look forward to with these predictions in years past, they’ve found new life with the arrival of Jimbo Fisher, as exemplified over the past few years.