CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sunday Habs Headlines: “We must not forget that we are only halfway there”

By Habs Eyes On The Prize
chatsports.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleAs good as it is for the Canadiens to get this far, the job is far from...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Petry
wmleader.com

Quenneville reaction; Cheveldayoff meeting moved to Friday

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at [email protected]. • “This was the allegation of a single person, but it had echoes of the recent gymnastics scandal that led to the life sentence imposed against Dr. Larry Nassar, the U.S. Gymnastics doctor. This proves that one instance can be enough. That one is too many.” [Miami Herald]
NHL
chatsports.com

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Getting to Know Adam Brooks

Adam Brooks could make his Habs debut against the Sharks. [Montreal Gazette]. Cam Hillis will join the Lions in the ECHL. [Twitter]. In more Lions news, Cedric Montminy has been named the team’s first captain. [Twitter]. Elliotte and Jeff talk about Eichel, Montreal, and more in their 32 Thoughts podcast....
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Crosby And Carter Coming Back

After scoring just one goal in their last two games – and outscored, 9-1, in the process – the Penguins depleted line-up should get a much-needed infusion of top-end talent Saturday night.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habs#Ctv#Sportsnet#Montreal Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Friday Habs Headlines: Time for Captain Gallagher?

It’s time to give Brendan Gallagher the captaincy, says Stu Cowan. [Montreal Gazette]. Mathieu Perreault is being miscast as the third line centre. [CTV Montreal]. What does Sami Niku offer the Canadiens blue line? [Hockey Inside/Out (Video)]. Geoff Molson needs to clear the air concerning whether Marc Bergevin’s tenure as...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy