Fabian Lysell: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Speed Kills, but Does it Draft Well?

Welcome to another prospect profile here at AATJ! Today, we have one of the top Swedish forwards in the 2021 draft class, right winger and pure speedster Fabian Lysell. He most likely won’t be the top Swede drafted, but he has a shot to be in the top 3-5 Swedes drafted, and considering how that country consistently produces top level NHL talent year after year, that gives Lysell a good chance to go fairly high in this draft. Many rankings have him in the top 10, but a fair amount have him ranked somewhere between 10-15 as well. A select few even have him inside the top 5, and that means he’s worthy to look into, as our New Jersey Devils are picking 4th. If even one analyst has him in the top 5, then you can be sure the Devils will have done a deep dive into him. So, let’s take a look.