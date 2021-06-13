Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Fabian Lysell: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Speed Kills, but Does it Draft Well?

By Alex Potts
allaboutthejersey.com
 8 days ago

Welcome to another prospect profile here at AATJ! Today, we have one of the top Swedish forwards in the 2021 draft class, right winger and pure speedster Fabian Lysell. He most likely won’t be the top Swede drafted, but he has a shot to be in the top 3-5 Swedes drafted, and considering how that country consistently produces top level NHL talent year after year, that gives Lysell a good chance to go fairly high in this draft. Many rankings have him in the top 10, but a fair amount have him ranked somewhere between 10-15 as well. A select few even have him inside the top 5, and that means he’s worthy to look into, as our New Jersey Devils are picking 4th. If even one analyst has him in the top 5, then you can be sure the Devils will have done a deep dive into him. So, let’s take a look.

www.allaboutthejersey.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Alexander Holtz
Person
Erik Karlsson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Speed Kills#Swedish#Swedes#Elite Prospects#Fr Lunda Hc#J20s#Shl#J18 Allsvenskan#Lule Hc#Team Sweden#Lysell Ranked#Central Scouting#European#Na#Cs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
NHL
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

DRAFT: Francesco Pinelli Profile

As part of the Road to the Draft profile series, learn about flashy Canadian center Francesco Pinelli. DRAFT YEAR PRODUCTION: HDD Jesenice (Slovenia); 13 GP, 5G, 6A, 11PTS, +4. RANKING: 15th Ranked North American Skater - Central Scouting. WHAT'S THE BUZZ. "Pinelli is an elite skater with excellent puck pursuit,...
NHLNHL

DRAFT: Benjamin Gaudreau Profile

As part of the Road to the Draft profile series, learn about gifted Canadian goalie Benjamin Gaudreau. DRAFT YEAR PRODUCTION: Canada (U-18 WJ); 5GP, 5-0, 2.20 GAA, .919%. RANKING: 2nd Ranked North American Goaltender - Central Scouting. WHAT'S THE BUZZ. "His style and composure in net remind me of Carey...
NHLnetworthynewz.com

NHL Draft 2021 NHL Draft order set through first 27 picks – NHL.com

The first 27 picks of the 2021 NHL Draft have been set with the end of the Stanley Cup Second Round. The first 15 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which was held June 2. The Buffalo Sabres won the lottery and have the No. 1 pick, and the expansion Seattle Kraken, who begin play next season, won the No. 2 pick.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 30th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to 1st overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2020. The goal of this...
HockeyNHL

DRAFT: Fedor Svechkov Profile

Svechkov is considered one of the elite defensive forwards of the 2021 class. DRAFT YEAR PRODUCTION: Lada Togliatti (VHL) 38GP, 5G, 10A, 15PTS; Lada Togliatti (MHL) 15GP, 4G, 11A, 15PTS; Russia (WJC-18) 7GP, 4G, 6A, 10PTS, +4. RANKING: 6th, International Skaters - Central Scouting. WHAT'S THE BUZZ. "He gets a...
NHLNHL

Chaz Lucius Profile | DRAFT

The Road to the Draft continues with a preview of the 12th ranked North American Skater American Chaz Lucius. DRAFT YEAR PRODUCTION: USNTDP (USHL) 12 GP, 13G, 5A, 18PTS; USNTDP (USDP) 13GP, 13G, 7A, 20PTS. RANKING: 12th, North American Skaters by Central Scouting. WHAT'S THE BUZZ. The most skilled forward...
NHLNHL

DRAFT: Xavier Bourgault Profile

Find out more about the QMJHL offensively dynamic forward whose coach compares him to William Nylander. DRAFT YEAR PRODUCTION: Shawinigan (QMJHL) 29GP, 20G, 20A, 40P. RANKING: 13th, North American Skaters - Central Scouting. WHAT'S THE BUZZ. "Bourgault is a dynamic offensive player who is relentless in his puck pursuit." -...
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Mason McTavish: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile; A Goal Scoring Power Forward

The top of this year’s draft class has frequently included names such as forwards Matt Beniers, William Eklund, Kent Johnson, and Dylan Guenther, defensemen Owen Power, Brandt Clarke, and Luke Hughes, and even goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. One name that wasn’t mentioned as often as these other players was center Mason McTavish. This player saw his draft stock rise after a strong season on loan in Switzerland. He was also a top performer and captain for Canada’s U18 team at the World Championships where they captured a Gold Medal. This profile will take a closer look at Mason McTavish to see what he has to offer as a potential top 5 draft selection.
NHLNHL

Carson Lambos Profile I DRAFT

A top-rated defenseman will bring strong defensive skills and the ability to contribute offensively to whichever team drafts him. CSS RANKING: 11th, North American Skaters - Central Scouting. WHAT'S THE BUZZ:. "A potential minute-eating two-way defender at the NHL level. An intriguing combination of speed, strength, and skill on the...
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Simon Robertsson: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Winger with Perhaps the Best Shot in the Draft

With the New Jersey Devils owning the Isles’ first round pick this year, thanks to the trade that sent Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac to New York, it is also a benefit to look at some players who are not potential top 10 and top 5 talent. The Isles have had a really strong playoff run, and with their late pick in the first round that the Devils are getting, diving into potential late first round talent also gives us good insight on who Tom Fitzgerald might be looking at with the team’s second first rounder.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 NHL June Mock Draft

The NHL Draft is an exciting time to add players and it is always fun to look ahead into who might be drafted. Here is the 2021 NHL June Mock Draft. Owen Power is the consensus #1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Power is a big defenseman standing at 6’5 and can play in any situation. Power has one of the highest ceilings in this draft and is projected to be a top-pairing defenseman in the NHL. Power would be a great fit behind Rasmus Dahlin in Buffalo.
NHLSporting News

Jack Eichel trade rumors: Sabres reportedly 'want to move on' from star center

Tension has been brewing between Jack Eichel and the Sabres for some time. And now, it appears that the two sides are coming closer to a split. As detailed by SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman on WGR 550's The Instigators, it's not only Eichel who wants to leave the Sabres. Buffalo is ready to move on from Eichel as well.
NHLYardbarker

Penguins Have Options at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping to add some more prospects to the pool this offseason, as the team currently holds six draft picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Despite the plethora of picks, the team has just one second-round pick, with the remaining choices being slotted in the fifth and seventh rounds, so they will have to choose wisely. Here are some potential options I could see the team going after:
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

Could Fabian Lysell Add Spark to Sharks?

Kyle and Erik are joined by Alexander Appleyard of The Athletic Philadelphia and Smaht Scouting to deep dive Swedish forward Fabian Lysell. Would Lysell be a good fit for the San Jose Sharks? We talk about Lysell’s statistical profile and what makes Lysell special (5:00). Might his details make it hard for him to crack the line-up (11:00)? Alexander talks about his ceiling and what his ideal linemates should look like (17:00) and compares him to some of the other potential players for the San Jose Sharks in the draft (22:30). We finish by looking at game-breakers in the draft (28:00) and our blood questions (31:30).
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Jake (Jacob) Martin – 2021 NHL Draft Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 211th (amongst NA skaters) Jake Martin is an average-sized defenseman with outstanding poise and high-level defensive abilities. He compensates for his lack of reach with extremely polished defensive positioning, both with his body and his stick. He disrupts the opposing play more often than not, sending his opponents back to square one with each intervention. He is constantly aware of his surroundings, reading each player intently as they enter the zone and start the cycle. On top of his high-level awareness, he shows an impressive ability to separate players from pucks and turn a defensive play into an offensive play with a quick pass to an open teammate.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron Made Clear To Bruins Brass They Want To Make Another Run

This is a big offseason for the Boston Bruins, and two of the team’s leaders have made their desires abundantly clear. They want to go for it all again. The Bruins have a number of notable unrestricted free agents this offseason, with Taylor Hall, Tuukka Rask and David Krejci, among others, all set to hit the market. Boston does have cap space to make some things happen, and all three of the above players have expressed some level of desire to stay with the B’s.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lorenzo Canonica – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 62nd (Amongst EU skaters) Canonica, a Swiss import, split this season with Lugano U20 of the U20-Elit, where he scored 11 goals and eight assists in 20 games, and the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Minor Junior Hockey League where he collected 16 points in 24 games.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Shai Buium – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Sioux City Musketeers (#8) NHL Central Scouting: 20th (amongst NA skaters) Unlike other USHL draft hopefuls Ryan St. Louis, Josh Doan, and Cole Sillinger, Shai Buium did not have the benefit of growing up around an NHL veteran. In fact, his parents knew very little about the game of hockey. If it wasn’t for his cousin who brought him to his games when he was six, he probably wouldn’t be on the cusp of being drafted into the NHL in a couple of months.
NHLoilersnation.com

Weekly Rumours – NHL Expansion Draft Rumblings and More!

There is a lot to get to this week in the rumours blog. There are some reports about where some big-name trade targets could end up and how much some pending free agents could get on the market. To kick things off though, we got some interesting nuggets of information from The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman regarding what the Oilers could do at the upcoming expansion draft.
NHLbleachernation.com

Chicago Blackhawks NHL Draft Wishlist: Chaz Lucius

There’s a lot of things that are populating my 2021 offseason Blackhawks Wishlist. The list seemingly grows every week as I watch more Stanley Cup Playoff hockey and wonder to myself, “how do the Blackhawks get back here?” Today we’ll dive into the NHL Draft side of the wishlist again with prospects eligible for this summer’s NHL Draft that would fit the needs of the Blackhawks as they look to build upon the young talent that emerged on their roster during the 2021 season.