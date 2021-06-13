Andy Burns had an eventful first day back in the major leagues

San Francisco Giants pitcher Sammy Long makes his first Major League start today in the team's series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Giants are -134 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Long (0-0, 5.00 ERA) has allowed five runs over nine innings while serving as the second pitcher behind an opener in his last two appearances. He is opposed by Philadelphia's Zach Eflin (2-5, 3.99 ERA) who has not completed six innings in two of his last three starts. The Phillies enter this game at 34-34, and have been over .500 just once since May 19th. Yesterday's 13-6 win by the Phillies was just their second in the last seven meetings against the Giants.