Andy Burns had an eventful first day back in the major leagues
It took five years to get back to the majors, and Andy Burns crammed an awful lot into his first game back. Before Saturday, Burns last played in the major leagues in 2016 with the Blue Jays, going hitless in six at-bats. The journey from then to now took Burns around the globe, including two years with the Lotte Giants in the Korean Baseball Organization, where he hit 38 home runs and 72 doubles. After another year in Triple-A Buffalo, Burns played that offseason with Sydney in the Australian Baseball League.www.truebluela.com