The Bridgeport Bombers were in back-to-back action this past week, beginning with last Tuesday’s game at Sidney where the Junior pitching staff was busy trying to contain a high scoring situation. The Bombers got on board in the first inning thanks to Leyton’s Jakob Kruse who singled on the first pitch to score a run. However, they struggled to put runs on the board after that and their porous defense committed seven errors. Ultimately, they gave up 15 runs, eight of which were in the second inning. Holden Shultz was on the mound for the Bombers and went a little over three innings, striking out one, and allowing only five hits. Kruse threw the rest of the game in relief. He also led the team with two hits in three at bats. The score ended 6-15 in favor of the southern brothers.