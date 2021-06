Our 2021 Fantasy Football Projections will be viewable by both position and team. Below you will find our 2021 fantasy football projections for the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson: It was a tale of two seasons for Wilson. In his first eight games, Wilson averaged 29.52 fantasy points per game and scored no fewer than 21.9. In his final eight games, he averaged only 17.08 and scored more than 21.9 only once during that span.