7 Years Later: Remembering the LA Kings’ 2014 Stanley Cup Victory

On this, the seven-year anniversary of the LA Kings’ second Stanley Cup victory, I recount personal reflections of the postseason that was 2014. Sitting in my bedroom in my little new condo late at night — on the ominous Friday the 13th, mind you — with my laptop propped open and my headphones, I prepared for overtime with the thrill, and misery, of multiple potential outcomes. It was the third time in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final where overtime was needed, and this one proved to be that much more exhilarating as a whirlwind of emotions took over my body and my mind. After all, the LA Kings were, once again, on the precipice of re-capturing hockey’s Holiest prize.