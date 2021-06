The impetus derived from Britton’s interest in a program jointly operated by Cascadia College and UW Bothell called the CCUWBee Research Initiative. “I wanted to learn more about their native bee monitoring project as way of developing something like that on our campus for students to get involved in to support Grounds planning for more pollinator plantings,” says Britton. “I’m always looking for a way to involve students that benefit Grounds and act as an outdoor classroom. The native bee monitoring project is a good fit.”