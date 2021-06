What a difference a round makes. After a dominant first-round sweep against the Heat, the Bucks now find themselves in danger of losing in similar fashion in the East semis. The Nets dominated Milwaukee on Monday, cruising to a 125–86 win to take a 2–0 lead in their second-round series. Brooklyn took a 17-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back, with the lead nearly reaching 50 points by the fourth. With James Harden sidelined with hamstring tightness, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points while shooting 60% from the field. The Bucks, who were out of sorts on both ends of the floor, were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 18 points in the loss.