Leesburg, VA

886 Tall Oaks Square SE

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharm and convenience awaits you at 886 Tall Oaks Square in the sought-after community of Tavistock Farms in Leesburg. This three-story brick front home is situated on a quiet square with mature trees, providing scenic view from every window. The updates in this home are too many to list, but include a NEW ROOF, NEW WINDOWS, NEW GARAGE DOOR, NEW HOT WATER HEATER, NEW QUARTZ KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS & KITCHEN REMODEL, ALL UPDATED BATHROOMS, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING, NEW ATTIC SEAL & INSULATION and so much more! The lower level entry leads to a newly fenced in backyard. On the other side of the fence, you will find an AMAZING, NEW play center and sports court with plenty of outdoor space to enjoy. With easy access to all major commuter routes, this location cannot be beat! Wegmans, shopping and restaurants, outlets, everything that Leesburg has to offer is nearby. Walking distance to the W&OD Trail, community pool, parks & tennis courts. This incredible home has it all! ***We are making every effort to do our part for the safety and health of our community. Please remove your shoes before entering. Wear a face covering. Do not touch anything without gloves or wipes.***

