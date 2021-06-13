Cancel
Berrien Springs, MI

Berrien Springs Pickle Festival Planned For July 4

wirx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet for July 4 is the return of the Pickle Festival in Berrien Springs. The event is coming off a 15-year hiatus, starting with a 5K run at 8 a.m. on the fourth and continuing with activities throughout the day. The Pickle Festical started in 1995 as the Christmas Pickle Festival until it was discontinued. A promotional video on Facebook hails the event’s return, telling us we’ll relish the Pickle Festival because it’s going to be a big dill.

www.wirx.com
