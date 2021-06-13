Dodgers: 3 trade candidates LAD shouldn’t focus on

MLB Trade Rumors features four Baltimore Orioles in their latest Top 40 MLB Trade Candidates rankings. This past Wednesday, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors published the site’s early June rankings of the top 40 players in Major League Baseball who could switch teams at the trade deadline in July. The rankings are determined by a combination of how likely the player is to be traded and how much of an impact they could make once they’re in with their new team. Within the rankings, four players on the Baltimore Orioles roster were named as potential trade chips that the team could flip to bring in future assets.