Dodgers: 3 trade candidates LAD shouldn’t focus on
The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to shop like a contender at this year’s deadline, picking up enough reinforcements to stock their war chest for a title defense. If a massive player ends up on the market (no, not Trevor Story from within the division’s walls), they’ll probably be all over those conversations, too. That’s what a presumptive favorite does, especially when the Giants and Padres from within the division are also contender-ish.dodgersway.com