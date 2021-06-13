Michigan State football: Quavian Carter a product of Mel Tucker momentum

Neal Brown is in his third season with West Virginia football and after going 11-11 in his first two seasons, expectations are on the rise. A 5-7 record in year one wasn’t all that bad considering he didn’t really have a quarterback he could rely on and then a 6-4 mark in 2020 was a step in the right direction. Double-digit losses to Oklahoma State and Iowa State were disappointing, but the Mountaineers found their quarterback and were becoming more competitive overall.