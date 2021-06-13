Michigan State football: Quavian Carter a product of Mel Tucker momentum
The recruiting dead period officially ended about two weeks ago and Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker has made his first splash commitment. On Saturday afternoon in the middle of an official visit, three-star Georgia-based linebacker Quavian Carter committed to the Spartans, and it kind of caught everyone off guard. He was a relatively new name on the Spartans’ recruiting board for 2022 after receiving an offer in February, but he was sold on his official visit which could create a domino effect.spartanavenue.com